Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Truc Lam Zen Monastery in France marks Lord Buddha’s birthday

The Truc Lam Zen Monastery in France held a ceremony on May 26 to mark Lord Buddha’s birthday (Vesak Day).
  Bhikkhu Thich Tam Huy chairs Buddha statue bathing ritual (Photo: VNA)  

Bhikkhu Thich Tam Huy, head of the Truc Lam Zen Monastery, highlighted the meaning and importance of Buddha's birthday; and called on everyone to follow the Dharma, do good deeds, and attain enlightenment for themselves and others.

Buddhist dignitaries and followers prayed for peace in the world, and good health and happiness for everyone. They then participated in a Buddha statue bathing ritual. The Truc Lam Zen Monastery was built in 1976 and completed in 1990 in the Paris suburban town of Villebon-sur-Yvette. It is a gathering place of Vietnamese Buddhist in France.

Earlier, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang offered incense at Khuong Viet pagoda, in Orsay city, nearly 4 km from the Truc Lam Zen Monastery./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top