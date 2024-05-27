Making news
Truc Lam Zen Monastery in France marks Lord Buddha’s birthday
Buddhist dignitaries and followers prayed for peace in the world, and good health and happiness for everyone. They then participated in a Buddha statue bathing ritual. The Truc Lam Zen Monastery was built in 1976 and completed in 1990 in the Paris suburban town of Villebon-sur-Yvette. It is a gathering place of Vietnamese Buddhist in France.
Earlier, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang offered incense at Khuong Viet pagoda, in Orsay city, nearly 4 km from the Truc Lam Zen Monastery./.