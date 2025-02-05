Tree planting festival unites communities for conservation

At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A tree planting festival celebrating the Lunar New Year and World Wetlands Day was launched at the Thai Thuy Wetland Nature Reserve, the northern province of Thai Binh on February 4.



The event was also meant to mark the 66th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s tree planting campaign and the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE), World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Vietnam, Vingroup’s For Green Future Foundation, Panasonic Vietnam, Toyota Vietnam, Airbus, and Mangrove Development JSC collectively donated 10,000 willow and kandelia candel trees to the reserve.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Du Duc Duy took the stage to remind everyone of tree planting’s role in biodiversity conservation, environmental protection, and climate change adaptation.

He called on agencies, businesses and communities to effectively carry out the 2021-2030 National Action Plan on Conservation and Sustainable Use of Wetlands. This includes integrating wetland protection, management, and restoration into local socio-economic development plans.

Adding to the momentum, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi highlighted the UNDP’s long-term partnership with MONRE, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and local authorities. Together, they have already planted and restored over 4,000 ha of mangrove forests, with plans to expand by another 1,000 ha.

Khalidi also announced the ongoing building of a coastal mangrove carbon database, a key tool that will shape Vietnam's future conservation and climate adaptation policies.



The UNDP stands firmly by Vietnam’s side as a trusted partner in its mission to protect wetlands, conserve nature, and combat climate change, she added.



The same day, similar festivals were held in the northern provinces of Vinh Phuc and Bac Kan./.