Trang An Festival 2024 opens in Ninh Binh

The dragon procession on Sao Khe river. (Photo: VNA)

The Trang An Festival 2024 themed “Visiting Trang An Heritage Region 2024" kicked off at the Trang An Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 26, attracting thousands of visitors.

President of the 42nd General Conference of UNESCO Simona-Mirela Miculescu attended the event.

The annual festival is held to commemorate Saint Quy Minh Dai Vuong, a general under the reign of the 18th Hung King - one of Vietnam’s legendary founding fathers, as well as Tran Kings for their significant roles in establishing and protecting the nation.

The festival is an important religious feature of the ancient capital of Hoa Lu, known as the land of kings, saints, and gods, providing an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the majestic natural landscape and join various traditional rituals.

The highlight of this year’s event is a dragon procession from the Tam Quan Gate in Ninh Binh city to the Trang An wharf, and along the Sao Khe river./.

