Top Vietnamese legislator pays courtesy visit to Cambodian King

At the meeting between Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni (R) and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man. Photo: VNA

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on November 23, within the framework of his official visit to the neighbouring country.



King Norodom Sihamoni welcomed Man’s official visit and his attendance at the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th Plenary Session of International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP), affirming that this trip plays an important role in strengthening the special neighbourliness between the two countries.



Congratulating Cambodia on successfully organising its recent elections, Man said he believed that with the current stable political environment and growth momentum, Cambodia will soon achieve its goal of becoming a upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a high-income country by 2050.



The two sides expressed their delight at the continuous development of the Vietnam-Cambodia comprehensive cooperation.



The top legislator affirmed that the Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam always treasure the affection that King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk have reserved for Vietnam, and they look forward to welcoming the King and Queen Mother on a visit to the country.



He told the King that within the framework of his visit, he held talks with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, and had meetings with Senate President Samdech Hun Sen and Samdech Prime Minister Hun Manet, during which they exchanged substantial and effective ideas on measures to promote cooperation between the two countries and their legislatures in the coming time, for the benefit of the two countries' people.



The Party, State, National Assembly, and people of Vietnam will work together with Cambodia to continue nurturing the relationship of "good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability" to meet the aspirations of the two nations' people, Man stated, pledging that the Vietnamese legislature will collaborate with the Senate and National Assembly of Cambodia to further enhance cooperation in legislative affairs, and supervision, and decision-making on major national issues.



He also took this occasion to express his hope that the King and other senior leaders will continue to address difficulties and obstacles, facilitate the naturalisation of people of Vietnamese origin who meet necessary requirements, and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work legally and stably in Cambodia, thus helping them integrate well into society and become a bridge of friendship between the two countries./.