Making news
Top Vietnamese legislator meets President Putin in Moscow
The meeting took place in a friendly and straightforward atmosphere. NA Chairman Man conveyed regards from Party General Secretary anđ President To Lam, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to President Putin.
He informed the President about the outcomes of his visit and discussed the content of the cooperation between the two countries and two parliaments in the time ahead.
President Putin asked NA Chairman Man to convey his invitations to Party General Secretary and President Lam and PM Chinh to visit Russia at an appropriate time.
He offered sympathy to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for the heavy losses in both human lives and assets caused by Typhoon Yagi.
He appreciated the significance and outcomes of the Vietnamese legislative leader’s visit, and suggested the two countries’ legislative bodies continue enhancing their cooperation, contributing to promoting the Russia-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership in a pragmatic and effective manner.
He also pledged support for the legislatures to materialise their signed cooperation agreements./.