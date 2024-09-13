Making news
Top Vietnamese leader’s message at Summit of Future: Global Call event
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on September 12 (New York time) spoke in a video message sent to the Global Call event in New York ahead of the Summit of the Future, in which he affirmed Vietnam will actively contribute to the Summit and to collective efforts to strengthen peace, cooperation and international solidarity with a view to effectively implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.
The following of the full text of the message:
Excellencies,
We look forward to the Summit of the Future with confidence and high aspirations for a peaceful, prosperous and beautiful world where people are at the heart of all policies and actions.
We hope this historic Summit will bring about new thinking and new modus operandi for the world’s future. It presents great opportunity for the United Nations and multilateralism to reaffirm their irreplaceable values in face of today’s tremendous challenges.
Vietnam will actively contribute to the Summit and to our collective efforts to strengthen peace, cooperation and international solidarity with a view to effectively implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. We will relentlessly strive to ensure that the people fully enjoy development achievements and future generations are well-prepared for their paths ahead.
In that spirit, I urge the Summit to focus its deliberation on finding transformative solutions to the challenges we face. Above all, transformation must begin with advances in science, technology and innovation. The United Nations must take the lead in establishing legal frameworks for information sharing and assisting countries in safely and securely developing groundbreaking technologies such as digital technology, artificial intelligence and automation. The latest achievements in science and technology should be accessible for all countries in a fair, meaningful and inclusive manner.
Second, the world’s sustainable development is closely tied to green transformation, especially green technology, green energy and green finance. We therefore propose the establishment of a global green technology platform where ASEAN and other regional organizations can share their experience and promote green technology development.
Third, transformation of global governance is pivotal. The United Nations and multilateral financial institutions must be strengthened to effectively address current and future challenges, and mobilize critical resources to support developing countries.
We strongly believe that with substantive cooperation and concrete actions, we can achieve the Summit’s goals and lay a solid foundation for future generations./.