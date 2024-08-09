Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Russian President

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam holds phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: VNA)

Certain that Lam will gain fresh new achievements in his position, Putin expressed belief that Lam will lead the Party, State, and people of Vietnam to more success in the cause of Party building and national construction and development.Lam thanked President Putin and other Russian leaders for their letters of condolences and for sending a delegation to attend the state funeral of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, which reflects the high level of the bilateral relationship as well as the leaders’ special sentiments towards the late General Secretary, and the Vietnamese Party, State, and people.He affirmed that the late General Secretary was an exceptionally distinguished leader with a significant reputation among the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, who made tireless contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party and the Vietnamese nation, and to nurturing the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia over nearly 60 years of his revolutionary career.Thanking Putin for sending his letter of congratulations and holding a phone call on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Lam affirmed that Vietnam remains steadfast in pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralism and diversification of international relations. He reiterated that Vietnam will continue to prioritize strengthening and developing its comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, adding that the relationship with Russia is among the top priorities in its foreign policy.He said he believes the bilateral relationship will continue to grow, bringing practical benefits to both nations and contributing to peace and development in the region and the world.The two leaders agreed that the cooperation between Vietnam and Russia has achieved significant results in all areas, particularly in defence, security, energy, oil and gas, and trade.They reached a consensus on several major orientations within the bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks to further enhance the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership more effectively and practically.Putin said he looks forward to welcoming General Secretary Lam to visit Russia in the future./.