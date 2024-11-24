Top legislator wraps up official trip to Cambodia

The farewell ceremony for NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man at Pochentong International Airport, Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and a high-ranking Party and State delegation arrived in Hanoi on November 24 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Cambodia for an official visit and attendance at the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the 11th plenary session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP-11).



During the four-day stay in Cambodia, the top legislator held talks with President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary, met with key Cambodian leaders, including President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister Samdech Hun Manet, and attended an inauguration ceremony for the Cambodian NA's administrative building – a work that symbolises the solidarity and traditional friendship between the two nations.



He was awarded the Royal Order of Sahametrei (The Grand Cross), the highest honour that Cambodia bestows upon foreigners.



The diplomatic mission also comprised an audience with King Norodom Sihamoni, a reception for Chairman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An, and a meeting with former President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.



On the occasion, Man and the delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.



As a special guest at the 12th ICAPP, he laid stress on Vietnam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external affairs as well as its readiness to be a friend, a reliable partner and an active, responsible member of the international community while addressing the opening session.



Vietnam strongly supports the ICAPP's efforts in promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, he underscored.



Speaking to parliamentary leaders and legislators at the IPTP-11, he said Vietnam is a peace-loving nation, with a long-standing tradition of tolerance, compassion, and harmony. Having experienced numerous wars for national independence and reunification, Vietnam particularly values peace, stability, and friendship, ensuring that every citizen can enjoy independence, freedom, prosperity and happiness.



He affirmed Vietnam's strong support for Cambodia's efforts to step up dialogue, reconciliation, and cooperation, stating as a neighbour of Cambodia, Vietnam believes that Cambodia's successful experiences in national development and building of friendly relations and cooperation with neighbouring countries will contribute to promoting peace and cooperation, both regionally and globally.



The visit, comprising nearly 30 diplomatic activities, achieved all its objectives, advancing Vietnam-Cambodia relations into a new phase of development based on equality, mutual benefit, and effective cooperation while strengthening strategic trust and deepening parliamentary cooperation between the two nations./.