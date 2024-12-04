Making news
Top legislator starts official visit to Japan
Welcoming the top Vietnamese legislator and his entourage at Haneda Airport were Senator Makino and other officials from the House of Councillors, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan, among others.
The Vietnam-Japan relationship is a model of success in Vietnam’s bilateral collaboration with partners. Japan remains Vietnam's top economic partner, largest provider of ODA, second largest partner in labour, third in investment and tourism, and fourth in trade. Bilateral relationship is at its most robust phase, marked by high political trust, frequent high-level delegation exchanges, and deep economic collaboration.
The two countries celebrated 50 years of diplomatic ties and elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world in 2023.
Cooperation between the parliaments of Vietnam and Japan has been steadily strengthened and developed.
The Vietnamese NA and Japan’s National Diet have maintained all-level delegation exchanges, contributing to implementing and promoting agreements reached by the two countries.
They have stepped up exchanges among lawmakers within the frameworks for friendship parliamentarians, and young and female legislators, through diverse formats.
During the visit, Man is scheduled to hold talks with President Sekiguchi Masakazu of the House of Councillors and Speaker Nugaka Fukuhiro of the House of Representatives. He will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, and pay a courtesy call to Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
He will receive leaders of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, major Japanese political parties, economic organisations, and authorities of localities with close ties to Vietnam. Man will also visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Tokyo, the Consulate General in Fukuoka, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Japan.
Man and the President of the Japanese House of Councillors will sign a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s NA and Japan’s House of Councillors during this visit, marking an important milestone for elevating legislative cooperation between the two nations in the coming years.
The top legislator's visit underscores Vietnam’s commitment to promoting legislative cooperation with Japan and affirms Vietnam's great attention to the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and and the world./.