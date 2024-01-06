Applauding local socio-economic development last year, the top legislator said Hai Phong is a bright spot in the disbursement of public investment, the recovery of tourism and services, and the implementation of social security policies, helping create jobs and improve the life quality of workers.



He stated businesses and workers are at the centre of every decision, noting that since the first national conference held by the NA Standing Committee in September 2023 to carry out the 15th-tenure NA’s laws and resolutions, the situation has improved much. Issues mentioned voters have been basically covered by laws and resolutions released by the parliament.



Describing salary increases as a very difficult issue, he said the Party and State support the building of harmonious, stable, and progressive labour relations to ensure stable and sustainable development.



In the digital era, labour relations are diverse. Aside from formal labour, many companies hiring out workers have appeared, people can work online, from home or in a single day, and they can also work for different partners or app-based firms, Hue pointed out, noting that the Employment Law is being amended by relevant agencies and will be updated with new regulations, including those on informal labour, labour without contracts, and unemployment insurance.



At the meeting, officials of some NA committees, ministries, and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour fielded voters’ questions about social housing for workers in industrial parks, the building of cultural facilities for workers, the preferential tax policy for the companies employing many female personnel, the talent attraction policy, and the training of human resources for marine sectors.



On the occasion of the New Year, Chairman Hue and Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang presented gifts to 200 workers with outstanding performance and those with disadvantages.



Earlier the same day, Chairman Hue, Deputy PM Quang, Secretary of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee Le Tien Chau and representatives from ministries and sectors attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Happy Home project in Hai An district - the largest scale social housing project in the city, providing 4,300 houses/.