Top leader’s visit marks new milestone in Vietnam-Cuba relations: Party official

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez bids farewell to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse at José Martí International Airport in Havana. Photo: VNA



The state visit to Cuba from September 25-27 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam marks a very important milestone, transitioning the relationship between the two countries to a new phase with more substantive and sustainable development, according to a Party official.



Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung told the press that this is one of the first state-level foreign visits by Lam in his new positions.



That the visit comes at a time when both countries are preparing to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 - 2025) underscores the high regard that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people hold for the bilateral traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation.



During his stay, the Vietnamese leader held talks, meetings, and high-level interactions with leaders of the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba. He, his spouse and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam also engaged in several activities to strengthen the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Cuba.



During their talks, Lam and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed their delight at the fruitful development of the bilateral ties at all levels and in all sectors.



They shared the view that the relationship between the two Parties serves as the political foundation that strategically orients the bilateral relations in other spheres. They also concurred to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between the advisory bodies of the two Parties in the sharing of experience and theory on socialism and Party building.



The two leaders agreed to continue actively assisting and supporting each other at international organisations and forums. They highlighted the significance of maintaining peace, stability and development; agreed that international disputes must be settled by peaceful measures on the basis of respect for international law and the UN Charter.



The leader of the Vietnamese Party and State reaffirmed the country’s consistent stance of calling on the US to lift and end its blockade and sanctions against Cuba, as stated in various resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly.



The visit also provided an opportunity for both sides to review and assess the effectiveness of cooperation projects and programmes, solve any obstacles in bilateral collaboration, and discuss new methods and models of cooperation, particularly in investment, trade, and agriculture.

The two sides agreed to continue implementing existing agreements on defence and security, enhancing the effectiveness of current cooperation mechanisms between the two governments and parliaments, and expanding collaboration in areas with significant potential, such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and tourism, in line with each side's conditions. The leaders of Cuba welcomed and highly appreciated the contributions of Vietnamese investors in the country, affirming their commitment to continue supporting and creating favourable conditions for them to operate sustainably and long-term in Cuba.



The two sides designated 2025 as the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Year and planned to hold various commemorative activities.



On behalf of leaders of the Party and State of Cuba, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel chaired a ceremony presenting the Order of José Martí - the highest honour of the Cuban Party and State - to Party General Secretary and President Lam.



The outcomes of the visit, along with other diplomatic activities undertaken by the Party General Secretary and President and other key leaders of the Party and State in the recent past and in the future, will significantly contribute to the active, harmonious, and effective implementation of the country’s foreign policy, serve its development goals, and positively contribute to the advancement of socialism and the global leftist movement, Trung affirmed.



According to the official, the visit also reaffirms the significance of the special relationship and traditional friendship between the two countries, as well as the progress made in promoting cooperation across various fields. In the coming time, it is essential for ministries, sectors, and localities of both countries to swiftly and effectively implement the agreements reached during the trip.

Looking ahead to the Year of Vietnam-Cuba Friendship in 2025, the two sides should enhance coordination and organise practical and effective commemorative activities so as to strengthen information dissemination and education, particularly among the youth, about the special relationship between Vietnam and Cuba, the similarities in history and the shared spirit of the two nations in their struggles for independence and the construction of socialism, he stressed.



He also emphasised the need to promote cooperation to research and propose new methods and models of collaboration and investment, particularly in areas such as agriculture, energy, and healthcare.



The results of this bilateral cooperation will continue to yield practical and effective benefits, helping reinforce the traditional and exemplary relationship between the Parties, States, and peoples of Vietnam and Cuba, added Trung./.