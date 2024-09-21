Making news
Top leader’s trip to consolidate upward trend of Vietnam - UN ties: professor
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on this occasion, History Professor Nguyen Thi Lien Hang from the New York-based Columbia University perceived that the trip, set to begin on September 21, holds great significance amid Vietnam’s growing relations with the UN and the US. It takes place ahead of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam’s UN membership, 30 years since the normalisation of the country's ties with the US in 1995 and, especially, amid the first anniversary of the elevation of the two countries’ relationship to the highest level – comprehensive strategic partnership (2023).
Vietnam is an active member that is making more and more contributions to the UN, she said, noting the trip will once again demonstrate it as a dynamic and active country with increasing development, regardless of at regional or global level.
Expressing her delight that the top leader of Vietnam will visit Columbia University, Hang said cultural-educational diplomacy is a consistent part of the country’s foreign policy.
Tertiary education plays an important role in the Vietnam-US partnership over the last 30 years and also forms one of the factors ensuring close-knit links in their comprehensive strategic partnership, she went on.
The professor applauded the new relations between Columbia University, one of the leading of its kind in the US, and the Vietnamese Government, including in promoting a centre of Vietnamese studies which gives insights into the Southeast Asian nation’s language, history, politics and economy, thereby helping reinforce bilateral connections./.