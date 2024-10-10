Top leader’s tour of Mongolia, Ireland, France promises new cooperation chances

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar on September 30. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Noi Bai Internationbal Airport in Hanoi on October 8, wrapping up the state visits to Mongolia and Ireland, the participation in the 19th Francophonie Summit, and the official visit to France from September 30 to October 7.



With a hectic schedule in Mongolia, Ireland, France, and the Francophonie Summit, the Vietnamese delegation engaged in nearly 80 bilateral and multilateral activities.



These were the first state visits by a Vietnamese leader to Mongolia in 16 years, and to Ireland in nearly 30 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relationship. The trip to France was the first by a Vietnamese leader in 22 years. This was also the first time a Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam had attended a Francophonie summit.



Vietnam - Mongolia comprehensive partnership comes into being



The state visit to Mongolia held special significance as it coincided with the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relationship and the two countries’ relations are now in their prime.



During the tour, Party General Secretary and State President Lam held talks with President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, had meetings with Chairman of the Parliament Dashzegve Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, and took part in some other acitvities with the Vietnamese community in Mongolia and local enterprises.



Confident in the future of bilateral cooperation, Lam and Khurelsukh issued a joint statement on elevating bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership so as to guide the development of the countries’ all-round cooperation in an increasingly substantive, effective, and comprehensive manner.



Meanwhile, the Mongolian leader affirmed that enhancing comprehensive and intensive connections with Vietnam is a top priority in the country’s foreign policy towards the region.



Lam emphasised Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance to the collaboration with Mongolia, noting his hope for substantively and effectively promoting bilateral ties to meet both sides’ interests, potential, and cooperation demand.



During the visit, ministries, sectors, and localities of the two countries inked seven cooperation documents.



Vietnam, Ireland form strategic partnership in higher education

The talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Irish President Michael D. Higgins in Dublin on October 2 (Photo: VNA)

During the state visit to Ireland, Lam had talks with President Michael D. Higgins and leaders of the host country’s Government and parliament.



Leaders of the two nations discussed major orientations, cooperation frameworks, and measures for the substantive and effective reinforcement of bilateral ties, particularly in the fields matching the countries’ strengths and development goals such as education - training, trade - investment, innovation, science - technology, and high-tech agriculture. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern and agreed on measures for boosting coordination at multilateral forums to contribute to regional and global peace, cooperation, and development.



On the basis of the sound collaboration over the past 30 years, the two sides hailed the establishment of a strategic partnership in higher education while affirming the importance of building a comprehensive partnership framework at a suitable point of time.



On this occasion, Lam visited Trinity College Dublin and delivered an important policy speech about the strategic vision for bilateral ties in the new stage of development.



He also announced the opening of the Vietnamese embassy in Ireland, which will herald a new period for bilateral ties.



Vietnam, France upgrade relations to comprehensive strategic partnership

Leaders of Francophone countries and guests pose for a group photo at the opening session of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Paris on October 4. (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the session on reformed multilateralism at the 19th Francophonie Summit, Lam affirmed the irreplaceable role of multilateral mechanisms. He also highly valued contributions by the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and Francophone mechanisms to settling issues of the international community’s shared concern, as well as to building frameworks and principles for emerging issues.



During the summit, leaders of many states and governments of French-speaking countries and international organisations proactively met with the General Secretary and President to express their willingness to cooperate with Vietnam, share experience in socio-economic development, enhance partnerships in politics - diplomacy, economy, trade, education - training, culture, and people-to-people exchange, and strengthen coordination in regional and international issues of common concern.



Besides, Lam delivered a speech at the Francophone business forum on innovation (FrancoTech), underlining that Vietnam is creating an increasingly favourable investment and business environment for enterprises of the Francophone community to stretch their reach.



On this occasion, he witnessed the handover of a deal on agricultural cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Benin Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within his official visit to France, Lam had talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, and also met other leaders of France and UNESCO, along with many friends, partners, and the Vietnamese community in the European country.



A highlight of the trip was the elevation of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, marking a breakthrough after more than 10 years of the comprehensive partnership. It is considered a stepping stone for Vietnam and France to intensify their political trust and relations for the sake of both peoples, as well as for peace and stability in the regions and the world.



Several cooperation documents were inked between the countries’ governments, ministries, sectors, and localities, opening up collaboration opportunities in new areas. Some universities and businesses also signed cooperation deals on the occasion.



Particularly, Party General Secretary and President Lam also visited the sites linked to President Ho Chi Minh in France during the late leader’s journey in search of ways for national salvation.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son stressed that the tour of Mongolia, Ireland, and France was a step to strongly carry out the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress as Vietnam is on the threshold of a new era.



It left many significant marks on Vietnam’s ties with the three countries, including the joint statements on establishing the Vietnam - Mongolia comprehensive partnership, the Vietnam - Ireland strategic partnership in higher education, and the Vietnam - France comprehensive strategic partnership, promising new cooperation opportunities in various aspects in the time to come, Son noted./.