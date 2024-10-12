Making news
Top leader's spouse meets with ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi Executive Board
The spouse of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, Ngo Phuong Ly, met with the Executive Board of the ASEAN Women’s Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) and invited guests in Hanoi on the morning of October 11.
Established on August 11, 2015, the AWCH groups female ambassadors, ambassadors’ spouses, female leaders and officials from the ASEAN embassies in the capital, as well as spouses of officials and female representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
At the reception, AWCH Honorary President Vu Bich Ngoc highlighted the group’s expansion over the years, creating a network that now involves 19 ASEAN partners and extends to ASEAN capitals.
She noted that its activities have consistently received strong support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and from the spouses of high-ranking leaders over the years.
The spouse of the top leader said the AWCH’s cultural and people-to-people exchanges, such as celebrations of ASEAN Family Day and International Women’s Day, international culinary festivals, and other events, have contributed to bolstering the bloc’s unity. Its operation has promoted women’s roles and contributions within society and spread positive community values across member states and beyond.
Ly pledged her continued support for the AWCH’s future endeavors to enhance intra-bloc relationships, unity, and friendship.
Speaking on behalf of the female ambassadors and spouses in attendance, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh noted that Vietnam plays a crucial role in advancing women’s empowerment and highlighted the enduring contributions of Vietnamese women to nation-building and socio-economic progress.
The diplomat held that the AWCH’s efforts exemplify the contribution of ASEAN women in diplomacy, serving as a bridge for fostering friendships between ASEAN and its partners and other countries.
The event treated participants to a friendly exchange, traditional Vietnamese dishes, and a fashion show of ao dai – Vietnam’s traditional dress. They also observed the crafting of Kim Hoang paintings, a traditional Vietnamese art form from the late 18th century in Kim Hoang village, Hoai Duc district, Hanoi./.