Top leader to deliver important messages at UN: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

At the United Nations, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam will bring forward important messages in strong support of multilateralism, with the UN playing the central role in promoting global peace, cooperation, and development, stated Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



The top Vietnamese diplomat talked to the press about the meaning of the top leader's upcoming trip to attend the UN Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) and hold working sessions in the US from September 22-24.



He highlighted that this is the first multilateral diplomatic engagement and working visit to the US by Party General Secretary and President Lam in his new role. It is also the first time a Party General Secretary and State President of Vietnam will directly participate in high-level sessions of the UN General Assembly.



With 150 state and government heads from UN member countries expected to attend, the UN and the international community will review and seek effective ways to accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, while setting major development orientations for the coming period.



The Deputy PM noted that this occasion also provides an opportunity for Vietnam to reaffirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, and diversification of international relations, proactive international integration, and being a friend, a reliable partner, and a responsible member of the international community, making positive contributions to peace, friendship, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Furthermore, he said the top leader’s working visit to the US coincides with the first anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership. It also comes as both sides actively prepare for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2025.



This visit presents an important opportunity for both nations to take stock of the achievements brought by the new framework of relations and to discuss major directions and measures to maintain the positive, stable, and substantive development of the relationship in the years to come. The two sides will continue to adhere to the foundational principles of their ties, including "respect for the UN Charter, international law, and mutual respect for each other’s political systems, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity." They will further consolidate their political trust and strategic confidence, meeting the aspirations of their people and contributing positively to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.



During the trip, Party General Secretary and President Lam is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the US administration, participate in and deliver remarks at an event marking the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations and the first anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. He will also engage in discussions with key US officials, business leaders, experts, and scholars.



Son said the relationship between Vietnam and the UN has been constantly consolidated and strengthened, and growing more intensively and extensively over the past nearly 50 years.



He highlighted the UN’s support to Vietnam in national reconstruction, post-war recovery, embargo break, international integration, and most recently the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Vietnam has become a reliable, proactive, and responsible partner of the international community as well as the UN, he said, adding the country has made more intensive and extensive contributions in terms of ideas, personnel, and resources across all key areas of the UN in peacekeeping, security, and development cooperation.



Notably, the country took the lead in implementing the Millennium Development Goals in the 2000s. It is now actively advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, stays at the forefront of materialising the One UN Initiative, and plays an active part in the UN's major priorities regarding peace, development, and human rights, the official stressed.



Vietnam is also trusted and highly regarded by the international community, and successfully performing many important positions at the UN, Son said, adding UN leaders always value its role and contributions and hope that the country will carry forward its active role in the UN's priority areas.



Regarding the Vietnam-US cooperation, Son said after one year of implementing the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, it has seen marked results in a number of spheres.



Exchanges and delegations have been held across all channels and levels. In addition to maintaining the existing annual dialogue mechanisms, both sides have successfully initiated new annual ones, including the dialogue at the foreign ministerial level, the economic dialogue, and the security and law enforcement dialogue, helping to concretise their commitments in the 2023 joint statement.



Economic, trade, and investment relations remain a driving force of the bilateral ties. In the first eight months of this year, bilateral trade reached nearly 88 billion USD, up 22%. Many major companies from both countries have expanded their investments in respective markets.



Security and defence cooperation has also made progress, with collaboration in addressing war consequences being a priority and a crucial pillar.



The two sides have maintained their close coordination at major multilateral mechanisms and forums, as well as their substantive cooperation in response to global issues.



For the areas where differences remain, they will enhance dialogues in a frank and constructive manner, paying attention to each other’s legitimate interests, the official said./.