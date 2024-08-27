Top leader receives Korea Coast Guard commissioner general

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, State President To Lam (R) and Commissioner General of the Korea Coast Guard Kim Jong-uk (Photo: VNA)



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam hosted a reception for visiting Commissioner General of the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) Kim Jong-uk in Hanoi on August 26.



The top Vietnamese leader highlighted that Kim’s visit demonstrates the sentiment and friendship between the two nations, and took the occasion to extend his sincere thanks to President Yoon Suk-yeol who has made great contributions to the Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) ties.



He stressed that late Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong had paid due attention to building the bilateral relations, and hoped both nations to bolster the ties to develop in a more robust manner, bringing benefits to both sides' people, and for peace and stability in the region and the world.



Lam expressed his delight at the comprehensive development of the Vietnam – RoK relations across all domains, particularly after the two nations upgrade their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022, and welcomed the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the KCG’s implementation of their signed agreement, with various effective and substantive cooperation activities.



In a bid to enhance their cooperation, Lam requested the two sides to regularly exchange delegations to pen specific cooperation plans, making the collaboration on par with their potential, as well as exchange experience, and improve capacity for the waterway police force.



Kim, for his part, stated that security and police cooperation has become an important pillar in the key cooperation between the two nations, affirming he will work to promote the completion of the main areas between the two sides.



He said he will do his utmost to contribute to enhancing the bilateral ties, and cooperation between the MPS and KCG in particular, in a more effective and practical fashion for peace and benefits of the two countries’ peoples./.



