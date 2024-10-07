Making news
Top leader pays floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in France's Montreuil
After a moment of silence in memory of the late leader, Lam expressed appreciation for the Montreuil authorities in preserving valuable documents and memorabilia of President Ho Chi Minh.
He showed his joy at witnessing the flourishing development of the Vietnam-France Strategic Partnership based on the friendly and traditional relations and mutual trust, stressing that cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities is a distinctive feature of the bilateral relations, contributing to enhancing people-to-people exchanges and cultural interactions between the two countries.
The leader affirmed that Vietnam always considers France a key European partner, and choosing France for his first visit to Europe in his position as the top Vietnamese leader demonstrates the strong determination of the Vietnamese Party and State to further strengthen multifaceted cooperation with France.
Mayor of Montreuil Patrice Bessac emphasised that Lam's trip to the city is a strong testament to the friendship between the Vietnamese and the French peoples.
The same day, Lam and the Vietnamese delegation visited the Ho Chi Minh space in the Museum of Living History in the French city, during which the top leader said the trip helped the delegation gain a deeper understanding of President Ho Chi Minh's immense sacrifices on the path to find a way to save his country, and the goodwill and valuable support that Montreuil autorities and French friends have for Vietnam and the traditional friendship between the two countries.
The space, which was inaugurated on the occasion of the 110th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 2000), preserves valuable images and artifacts related to the great Vietnamese leader's life and activities while he stayed in France. It is considered as one of the cultural heritage pieces of Montreuil./.