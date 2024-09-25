Top leader meets EC President, Ukrainian President in New York

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (second from right) meets with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam met with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on September 24 afternoon (local time), as part of his working trip to the US.



At the meeting with the EC leader, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in their comprehensive partnership and cooperation.



Lam congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election as President of the EC for the 2024-2029 term and thanked the commission for offering sympathies and encouragement for the Vietnamese people in overcoming the aftermath of typhoon Yagi.



He emphasized the need to continue promoting delegation exchanges and high-level contacts between the two sides, and maximising the effectiveness of existing cooperation and dialogue mechanisms. He also welcomed the EU's active role in the Asia-Pacific region, affirming that Vietnam is ready to act as a bridge to enhance EU cooperation with countries in the region through the ASEAN-EU Strategic Partnership framework.



The top leader of Vietnam noted with pleasure that after four years of implementation, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has provided a new impetus for bilateral trade, making Vietnam the largest trading partner of the EU in ASEAN, while the EU has become Vietnam's fourth largest trading partner. The union’s investment in Vietnam has also increased, with the EU currently being the fifth largest investor in the country.



He suggested both sides continue to effectively implement the EVFTA, with priority given to the removal of barriers to market access for goods of both sides, the EC’s lifting of its "yellow card" warning and its continued support for Vietnam’s implementation of solutions to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Lam also suggested the two sides enhance cooperation in the fields of defence and security, as well as in combating transnational organised crimes, particularly high-tech ones. He proposed the EU continue strengthening collaboration and supporting Vietnam in environmental protection, climate change adaptation, public governance capacity enhancement, and development of a green and circular economy; as well as assisting Vietnam in terms of capital, technology, and human resources training to fulfill its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, effectively implement the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), and adapt to new EU regulations on the environment and sustainable development.



Appreciating Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development and international integration, the EC President affirmed that Vietnam is one of the EU’s key partners in implementing its cooperation strategy, and proposed that the two sides soon upgrade their relations to lay a foundation for deeper, more substantial, and effective cooperation across all fields in the coming time.



Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s proposals, Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the EU will closely coordinate with the country to effectively implement existing agreements and exchange mechanisms to promote cooperation in key areas such as politics-diplomacy, trade-investment, defence-security, development cooperation, education-training, innovation, and cultural exchanges; enhance coordination to address global challenges; and support it in environmental protection, climate change adaptation, and the effective implementation of the JETP, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Global Gateway Initiative.



Regarding the East Sea situation, both sides agreed on the importance of solving disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), thus contributing to ensuring navigation and aviation security, safety, and freedom, as well as reinforcing peace, stability, and prosperity in the regions.

Meeting the Ukrainian President, Party General Secretary and President Lam affirmed that Vietnam always values its traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Ukraine, and bears in mind the support and heartfelt assistance that people of the Soviet Union, including Ukrainians, provided for Vietnam during its struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in its current development cause.



Lam also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict, calling for an end to hostilities, the restoration of peace, and the protection of security and safety of civilians and essential infrastructure. He reiterated Vietnam's consistent stance that all disputes should be addressed peacefully, in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including respecting the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of nations, refraining from the use of force or threats to use force, and taking into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved while avoiding harm to civilians.



Vietnam welcomes and supports international mediation efforts aimed at finding a lasting peaceful solution to the conflict, with the participation of all relevant parties, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter, Lam said, adding that as an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and seeking solutions to stabilise the situation as soon as possible, for peace and stability in the region and worldwide. He also emphasised that once the conflict ends, Vietnam is willing to work with the international community to support the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.



Zelensky appreciated Vietnam's stance and thanked the Vietnamese government and people for their humanitarian support to Ukraine. He expressed his hope that Vietnam will endorse the declaration of the first Summit on Peace in Ukraine held in Switzerland, and assist Ukraine in mine clearance and settlement of conflict consequences.



The Ukrainian leader affirmed that his country is committed to ensuring the safety of the Vietnamese community and the Vietnamese Embassy in Kyiv.



The two sides shared the need to maintain and promote bilateral cooperation through contacts and delegation exchanges at all levels; and seek effective and appropriate measures to maintain and soon restore bilateral trade exchanges.



Lam thanked Ukraine for its support in ensuring the safety and evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine and hoped that the Ukrainian government will continue its assistance to ensure the safety of lives and property of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in the country./.