Top leader demands Hanoi to make stronger efforts to fulfill special role
He highly valued the efforts and achievements by the local Party organisation, administration, and people in recent years to turn Hanoi into a leading locality in multiple aspects, including reform and growth. He also recognised the political resolve of leaders of local agencies, organisations, and administrations at all levels who have adopted a reformed mindset, taken drastic actions, and upheld a high sense of responsibility towards the development of the capital city.
Pointing some focal tasks for the time to come, the leader emphasised the need to be fully aware of Hanoi’s potential, outstanding advantages, and particularly important role in the cause of “Doi moi” (Renewal), the Red River Delta, and the entire nation.
Hanoi needs to promote the spirit of dynamism and creativity, think big, act bold, and press on with reforming the mindset and working methodology so as to develop more strongly and comprehensively to become an exemplar in all fields, he said.
He also requested stronger efforts so that the capital can secure fast and sustainable development while harmoniously combining economic growth with culture, environmental protection, security - safety, and people’s happiness.
Additionally, Hanoi needs to properly perform the task of building and rectifying the Party and political system, which is pivotal to success in other fields, he said.
The top leader also told Hanoi to concurrently control the exercise of power, enhance examination and supervision to prevent power abuse, further tighten the Party and administration’s close-knit bonds with the people, base on people’s satisfaction to assess all-level Party committees and administrations’ performance, promote democracy, and bring into play the strength of the great national solidarity, firstly the solidarity within Party committees and administrations, particularly the municipal Party Committee, its Standing Board, and permanent members.
Hanoi is the capital city and a special metropolis, so it needs a system of specific and breakthrough mechanisms and policies to enforce the revised Law on the Capital, improve its financial - budgetary capacity, and mobilise resources for development in the time ahead, he remarked.
The leader noted that since Hanoi is the largest Party organisation nationwide, its Party Committee needs to ensure Party congresses at all levels will take place on schedule with quality guaranteed, improve the quality of all-level congresses’ documents, ensure the Party’s direct and comprehensive leadership over personnel affairs, and select and nominate outstanding cadres in terms of political mettle, qualities, morality, experience, and achievements.
Building and developing a civilised and modern capital of time-honoured culture is a responsibility of the whole country, firstly the Party organisation, administration, and people of Hanoi. Given this, Hanoi should be more active in making use of ministries and central sectors’ assistance, he requested.
He also asked the National Assembly, the Government, ministries, and sectors to coordinate more closely with Hanoi to tackle bottlenecks to the implementation of the revised Law on the Capital, and work out specific mechanisms and policies so as to help with the development of the city in the coming years./.