Making news
Top leader begins state visit to Cuba
The visit to Cuba is made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse.
Prominent in the delegation are Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Phan Van Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education; and Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security.
The visit serves as evidence of the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and the Caribbean nation, which have consistently been viewed as a precious asset that the two Parties, States, and peoples have exerted their utmost efforts to nurture. It also shows that Vietnam attaches great importance to Cuba along with the latter’s position in its foreign policy./.