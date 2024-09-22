Making news
Top leader arrives in New York for UNGA 79
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, on September 21 afternoon (local time), for the United Nations Summit of the Future and the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), and working sessions in the US.
The top leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and his spouse, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and the staff of the embassy.
The trip to the UN is of significance since it continues to demonstrate Vietnam’s contributions to the world’s largest multilateral organisation, as well as the country’s proactive and active engagement in the settlement of regional and international issues.
The leader will bring forward important messages in strong support of multilateralism, with the UN playing the central role in promoting global peace, cooperation, and development.
This is an opportunity for Vietnam to once again affirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; proactive and active international integration; being a friend, a reliable partner and a responsible member of the international community; and always actively contributing to peace, friendship, cooperation and development in the region and the world.
On the other hand, the working visit to the US coincides with the first anniversary of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership and their preparations for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025. This is an important occasion for both sides to look back on the achievements that their new partnership framework has generated and, at the same time, discuss major orientations and measures for sustaining the trend of positive, stable, and substantive development of their relations in many years to come.
Lam is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with US leaders, attend and deliver remarks at events towards the 30th anniversary, and the first anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership, and have other meetings with the participation of US officials, businesspeople, experts, and academics./.