Making news
Top Cuban legislator begins working visit to Vietnam
Welcoming the top Cuban legislator at Noi Bai international airport were Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha, and Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén.
The working visit by the top legislator of Cuba aims to continue implementing the cooperation commitments of the two parliaments, helping enhance parliamentary ties as well as the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.