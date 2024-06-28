Making news
Tien Giang works hard on IUU fishing combat
The Border Guard of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang and relevant agencies have made every effort in encouraging fishermen to strictly comply with regulations on seafood exploitationat sea to ensure no violations relating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in foreign waters.
Thanks to relentless endeavours, since 2022, there have been no fishing vessels from Tien Giang reported to have committed such an act.
In Go Cong Dong district, one of the areas in Tien Giang province known for its strengths in seafood exploitation, efforts are being made to prevent IUU fishing activities. Border guard stations under the Tien Giang Border Guard Command are collaborating with relevant authorities to organise communication campaigns and provide training sessions on Vietnamese and international fisheries laws and regulations for organisations and individuals involved in fishing activities.
Attention has been paid to strictly controlling and prohibiting vessels from engaging in offshore fishing that violates foreign waters, and refusing permits for ships without vessel monitoring system (VMS) equipment.
In the past six months, the Tien Giang Border Guard Command coordinated with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Navy Region 2 Command, Coast Guard Region 3 Command under the Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG), and other relevant agencies to organise sessions to raise public awareness of compliance with regulations on seafood exploitation at sea.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, 100% of fishing vessels in the locality have by now been equipped with VMS.
Monitoring and inspection will be tightened for fishing vessels at high risk of IUU fishing, said Truong Cong Sau, Deputy Commander of the Tien Giang Border Guard Command./.