Tet 2025: Communities come together to spread joy, support

Tet gifts are handed to poor, near-poor families in Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)

More than 1.48 million poor and near-poor households across Vietnam were given much-needed relief during the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tet), thanks to gifts and assistance amounting to 786 billion VND (31.44 million USD), reported the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on February 3.

According to local Departments of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, over 13.5 million people nationwide benefited from this outpouring of support. The total budget for this endeavour exceeded 7.943 trillion VND, up 181 billion VND from the previous year.

The funds poured in from various sources, with nearly 711 billion VND allocated from the central budget, nearly 4.452 trillion VND from local budgets, and 2.779 trillion VND donated by the public.

In tribute to those who rendered services to the nation, the State President extended Tet gifts to over 1.66 million beneficiaries, including families of fallen soldiers. This gesture was backed by a fund of more than 506.75 billion VND.

Food security remained a priority as the Prime Minister issued five key decisions ensuring that more than 6,876 tonnes of rice reached 104,315 households - home to 458,401 residents facing food shortage in 10 provinces. Local authorities worked tirelessly to distribute the supplies before February 2, guaranteeing that no family would be left behind during this joyous celebration.

Over 1.1 million old persons were honoured with thoughtful greetings and gifts valued at over 673 billion VND while more than 445,000 children in difficult circumstances were given presents worth more than 196 billion VND. Support was also extended to more than 1.3 million social protection beneficiaries, with gifts worth over 918 billion VND.

In response to a nationwide push to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing, many citizens were able to celebrate Tet in their new homes, with over 22,000 houses completed in time for the festivities and nearly 20,500 under construction. Among them, 6,962 have been earmarked specifically for revolution contributors./.