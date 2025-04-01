Tank 846 Image Revived for 50th National Reunification

The iconic image of Liberation Army Tank 846 entering Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975, captured by journalist Tran Mai Huong, has been recreated on a silver bar by Phu Quy Gold, Silver & Gem Stone Group.

The iconic photograph of Vietnamese Army Tank 846 entering Independence Palace on April 30, 1975, captured by war correspondent Tran Mai Huong of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), has become a powerful symbol of Vietnam’s 50-year struggle for independence and national reunification. It was first published in newspapers on May 1, 1975.

To commemorate this historic moment and express gratitude to past generations, Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group has recreated this legendary image on a special silver bar. With the approval of both VNA and journalist Tran Mai Huong, this collector’s item preserves the enduring historical and spiritual significance of Vietnam’s reunification.

Made from 99.9% pure silver, the bar weighs 187.5 grams (equivalent to five taels) and undergoes strict quality inspections to ensure purity, precise weight, and artistic excellence. Each piece is affixed with an anti-counterfeiting seal. To commemorate this historic milestone, Phu Quy is releasing a limited edition of just 2,025 pieces. Orders open on April 1, 2025, with deliveries starting April 20, 2025, through Phu Quy stores and authorized dealers nationwide.

The “50 Years of National Reunification” silver bar (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) is meticulously designed and presented in an elegant gift box.

