Symposia shares latest pneumococcal prevalence, prevention in Vietnam

The series of symposia delivers specialised knowledge, the role of pneumococcal vaccine real-world evidence and especially the up-to-date data on serotype prevalence in Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)



A series of scientific symposia sharing new perspectives on the prevalence of pneumococcal serotypes as well as scientific evidence for an effective pneumococcal vaccine for children in Vietnam took place recently in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.



The events were jointly organised by Pfizer Vietnam in collaboration with the Vietnam Medical Association, the Vietnam Pediatric Association and the National Children’s Hospital.



The symposia attracted the attention of 100 experts and over 1,100 healthcare professionals from Vietnam attending in person and more than 700 healthcare professionals taking part via online sessions.



Director of the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital Tran Minh Dien said “Pneumococcus causes dangerous diseases including pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis with the most dangerous complication being death. Fortunately, effective preventive measures are now available and early vaccination for children can help minimise the harmful effects and serious sequelae.”



The VNVC vaccination system’s medical director Bach Thi Chinh highlighted that weather fluctuations were a significant factor that can weaken the children’s immune system. This weakening can provide an opportunity for pneumococcus bacteria, which typically reside in the nasopharynx, to attack and cause illness.



Chinh said “Vietnam is among the 15 countries globally that carry a substantial burden of pneumococcal pneumonia. It's important to note that the mortality rate can reach up to 50% for young children and the elderly suffering from pneumococcal pneumonia.”



Chinh further emphasised that Vietnam currently has pneumococcal conjugate vaccines available, which are considered the simplest, most cost-effective and efficient preventive measures available today to minimise the risk of diseases and severe complications caused by pneumococcus.



The symposia series were opportunities for both local and international medical experts to discuss and exchange experience on severe pneumococcal diseases, local serotypes prevalence and prevention. From there, it lays the foundation for determining optimal management strategies, to effectively control diseases caused by pneumococcal among Vietnamese infants and children.



The series of symposia delivered specialised knowledge, the role of pneumococcal vaccine real-world evidence and especially the up-to-date data on serotype prevalence in Vietnam. The series of scientific symposia provides comprehensive perspectives, to support Vietnamese healthcare professionals toward effective Streptococcus pneumoniae treatment and prevention.



According to WHO, diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae have been one of the most serious threats to public health worldwide. It's estimated that pneumococcal diseases claim the lives of approximately one million children annually, constituting about 11% of all fatalities among children under the age of five.



In Vietnam, pneumonia claims the lives of 4,000 children annually out of a total of 2.9 million cases, making it the primary cause of death in children under the age of five./.