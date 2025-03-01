Swiss-funded project helps develop sustainable tourism in Vietnam

Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass and Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Ha Van Sieu sign a Letter of Exchange. (Photo: VNA)

The “Swiss tourism for sustainable development in Vietnam” project was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 28.



At the event, Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass and Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu signed a Letter of Exchange affirming commitments to providing and receiving non-refundable Official Development Assistance (ODA), marking the official start of the project.



The project aims to promote the recovery of Vietnam's tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic, and help address the challenges facing the industry to achieve sustainable tourism development.



Gass stated that the Swiss Government is committed to providing a non-refundable grant of 3.6 million CHF (4 million USD) to implement the project. From 2024-2027, it will be piloted in Ha Giang, Quang Nam and Dong Thap, and may be expanded to Hue, Can Tho and Hanoi.



The project consists of three main components, with the first focusing on building public-private dialogue mechanisms at the national, regional, and provincial levels; while also developing a set of tourism development indicators for Vietnam to enhance its competitiveness. The second aims at in-depth training to enhance skills and expertise for the workforce in the tourism and hospitality sector. The third supports destinations with ideas for sustainable tourism development, while also raising awareness among businesses about green tourism standards.



VNAT Director Nguyen Trung Khanh said that in recent years, Vietnam's tourism has experienced remarkable development, becoming a prominent and highly competitive destination in the region. The country has continuously been honoured by the World Travel Awards as the 'Leading Destination in Asia' and the 'Leading Natural Destination in Asia’.



Notably, Vietnam leads the region in the speed of tourism recovery after the pandemic, with international arrivals increasing by 37% in 2024 compared to 2023. Last year, its tourism continued to assert its position on the global map with 17.6 million international visitors, 110 million domestic tourists, and total tourism revenue reaching 840 trillion VND (32.8 billion USD).



The development of Vietnam's tourism is closely linked to the cooperation and support from international partners, Khanh said, adding that Vietnam has always considered Switzerland as an important partner.



The Swiss Ambassador stated that Vietnam possesses many factors for tourism development, from its diverse and majestic natural landscapes to the unique cultural identities of its ethnic groups.



However, the challenge lies in how to fully tap into the tourism potential while ensuring sustainable development, preserving cultural heritage, and protecting the environment, he noted.



Therefore, the diplomat expressed his belief that lessons from Switzerland, which has developing tourism sustainably for hundreds of years, will help Vietnam achieve this goal./.