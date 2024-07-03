Making news
Swimmer Vo Thi My Tien gets wildcard for Paris games
Swimmer Vo Thi My Tien received the official notice from the International Swimming Federation (FINA) on her wildcard to compete in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on July 2.
Accordingly, Tien will compete in the women’s 200-metre individual medley at the French games, the category in which she has had the best performance in international championships since 2023.
This will be her first-ever participation in an Olympic Games.
Tien is currently the leading female swimmer of Vietnam in the Olympics' ranking with 775 points from qualifications. She was the only female athlete to participate in the 2023 World Swimming Championship, a mandatory condition for an Olympic wildcard in swimming. The 18-year-old is strong in freestyle categories.
Tien will be Vietnam’s second swimmer in the 2024 Paris Olympics, following Nguyen Huy Hoang who took his official ticket at last year's Asian Games in China.
To date, 15 Vietnamese athletes have been qualified for the games.
Other names include cyclist Nguyen Thi That, badminton players Nguyen Thuy Linh and Le Duc Phat, weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh, shooters Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen, boxers Vo Thi Kim Anh and Ha Thi Linh, canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong, rower Pham Thi Hue, judo martial artist Hoang Thi Tinh, and archers Le Quoc Phong and Do Thi Anh Nguyet.
The Vietnam Athletics Federation said runner Tran Thi Nhi Yen is waiting for a wildcard entry from the FINA./.