Making news
Super Typhoon Yagi to hit northeastern mainland on September 7
The storm, the third to enter the East Sea this year, is sustaining maximum wind speeds of Level 16 (184 - 201km per hour) near its eye, with gusts of over Level 17. It is moving westerly at a speed of about 20km per hour.
By 4am on September 7, its eye is expected to be at around 20.6 degrees North and 108.7 degrees East. Yagi will move west - northwest at some 15 - 20km per hour and enter the north of the Gulf of Tonkin, about 160km east - southeast of Quang Ninh. Winds are predicted at Level 13 - 14, gusting up to Level 17.
The areas to be affected include the northwest of the East Sea along with the east, west, and south of the Gulf of Tonkin.
By 4pm the same day, the typhoon is predicted to move west - northwest at about 20km per hour and gradually weaken as it approaches the northeastern mainland. Wind speeds will decrease to Level 8, gusting up to over Level 11. The area to be affected will be the northwest of the East Sea and the entire Gulf of Tonkin.
By 4pm on September 8, Yagi will move west - northwest at about 20 km per hour and abate into a low-pressure area in the northwestern region, with wind speeds falling to below Level 6. The area to be affected will be the Gulf of Tonkin.
Due to the super typhoon, Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang on September 5 requested some airports suspend operations for certain periods of time on September 7.
Accordingly, Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh will halt handling aircraft from 4am to 4pm on September 7, Cat Bi Airport in Hai Phong city 5am - 4pm, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi 10am - 7pm, and Tho Xuan Airport in Thanh Hoa province from noon to 10pm./.