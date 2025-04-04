SUEZ and Sonadezi forge strategic partnership

SUEZ signs contract for its first IP project in Vietnam with Sonadezi to provide integrated environmental solutions.

SUEZ is set to sign a joint venture agreement with Sonadezi, a state-owned company that develops and manages 11 large-scale industrial parks in Vietnam, to provide integrated environmental solutions to leading industrial parks in southern Vietnam.

This strategic partnership marks SUEZ’s first industrial park project in Vietnam and its 22nd in Asia, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable growth with circular, resilient industrial water and waste solutions.

François Fevrier, CEO Water and R&R of SUEZ Asia, noted that the partnership marked a major step for SUEZ into Vietnam’s industrial park sector.

“We have proven expertise and technical know-how in industrial parks across Asia, providing state-of-the-art environmental services to 22 parks in the region. We are pleased to join hands with Sonadezi to write the next chapter of our story in Vietnam. As the country continues to develop its industrial landscape, SUEZ is committed to supporting its vision for a more sustainable future, by providing innovative water and waste solutions,” he said.

Since establishing its first industrial park in 1963, Vietnam has developed over 400 such parks. To address industrial water and wastewater challenges, such as improving wastewater quality, stabilising effluents from wastewater treatment plants and enhancing pipe network conditions, the government has introduced robust environmental and discharge policies, pushing for higher-quality development.

As part of the country’s environmental transition, about 40-50 per cent localities in Vietnam aim to convert existing industrial parks into eco-industrial parks by 2030. Leveraging its expertise and extensive experience, SUEZ is well-positioned to play a role in advancing this transformation further.

Strategically situated just over an hour's drive from Ho Chi Minh City, the Chau Duc Industrial Park, the largest of its kind in southern Vietnam, is a vital hub for industrial activities.

It serves as a gateway for international businesses looking to invest in Vietnam's flourishing industrial sectors such as semiconductors, mechanics, and automotive accessories, and plays a crucial role in the national economic development.

The first phase of the collaboration between SUEZ and Sonadezi will involve the upgrade, and operations and maintenance (O&M) of the existing wastewater treatment facilities and will provide comprehensive wastewater solutions to over 100 industrial clients within the Chau Duc Industrial Park (IP).

With the rapid development of Chau Duc IP and the increasing standards of environmental goals of the country, the new joint venture will also study the opportunities to strengthen water and waste services within the IP through cutting-edge facilities and technologies.

With a 160-year track record in water and waste management, SUEZ has been providing integrated environmental solutions to 22 major industrial parks in Asia for over two decades.

In Vietnam, SUEZ has been working closely with local partners since 1955, providing sustainable drinking water and wastewater services through more than 20 projects. The signing of this agreement is another milestone for SUEZ to provide industrial clients with reliable and cost-efficient solutions for their effluents and waste, supporting the country in achieving its sustainability goals.

With 6,500+ employees across Asia, SUEZ has built over 600 water and wastewater treatment plants in the region.