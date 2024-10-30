State President receives Executive Vice President of Venezuela

State President Luong Cuong (R) and Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance to developing relations with its traditional friends in Latin America, including Venezuela, State President Luong Cuong told Executive Vice President and Minister of Oil of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Gomez at a reception for the latter in Hanoi on October 29.

Welcoming Rodriguez Gomez on her visit from October 28-30, Cuong believed that it would contribute to strengthening and deepening the Vietnam – Venezuela comprehensive partnership.

Vietnam always remembers the strong solidarity and invaluable support from the Venezuelan people during its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the current process of national construction and development, he said.

The President expressed his desire for both sides to continue deepening the bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, for the benefit of their people while also contributing to peace, cooperation and development in both regions and the world.

To drive the bilateral cooperation forward, he suggested facilitating the exchange of all-level delegations to explore areas of mutual interest and expand into fields where both countries have strengths and potential. He stressed the need to actively share views, consult and support each other, particularly at international forums and multilateral organisations, to protect each country's legitimate interests.

Additionally, both sides should focus on educating younger generations to ensure that the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Venezuela continues to flourish.

Rodriguez Gomez briefed the President on the outcomes of her talks with State Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan earlier the same day.

She said the Government and people of Venezuela always admire Vietnam's history of struggle for national independence, sovereignty, construction and development, and consider Vietnam's achievements and reform experiences a model and valuable reference for its own development.

Venezuela gives priority to developing ties with Vietnam, both within its broader foreign policy framework as well as in its policy with Asia, she said.

The two leaders agreed to direct relevant agencies to develop concrete, practical cooperation plans, particularly in agriculture, energy and telecommunications.

The two sides also consented to continue discussing measures to address challenges in bilateral cooperation through mechanisms such as political consultations between their foreign ministries and the Vietnam–Venezuela Inter-Governmental Committee, aiming to build a sustainable, long-term partnership between Vietnam and Venezuela in the coming years.

On this occasion, Cuong also conveyed his regards and invitation to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to pay an official visit to Vietnam./.