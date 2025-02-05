State President joins tree planting festival in Lang Son province

After beating a drum to kick off the tree-planting festival, State President Luong Cuong joins delegates, representatives of political and social organisations, and local residents in planting trees at a hill in Chi Lang district’s Chien Thang commune. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong stated that achievements in afforestation continue to sow the seeds of hope for a greener and more beautiful future, affirming that each tree planted is an act of love for nature and a valuable gift for future generations.



Addressing a ceremony to launch the tree-planting festival themed “Forever grateful to Uncle Ho” in the northern province of Lang Son hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on February 5, the President commended the local authorities, agencies, and organisations and localities nationwide in general for their achievements, as well as innovative, practical, and effective initiatives in implementing tree-planting movements and the 1-billion-tree growing project in recent years.



Lang Son has always been a leading locality in forest management, development and protection, he said, stressing that it has prioritised investment in agriculture and forestry, developing them into key economic sectors that significantly contribute to promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security.



The Party and State have a consistent and overarching policy aimed at achieving rapid and sustainable development, proactively responding to climate change, and building a green and circular economy that is environmentally friendly, the President said, noting that Vietnam pursues a goal to develop its agricultural and forestry industries in an efficient, sustainable, transparent, and responsible manner, towards a greener and more prosperous future for future generations.



This is not just a movement but also a strong affirmation of responsibility and patriotism, Cuong said, affirming that every action -from sowing a seed, planting a tree, to protecting and caring for every forest- is very meaningful, contributing to shaping a greener and beautiful future.



Collective efforts today are laying a strong foundation for a prosperous Vietnam, in harmony with nature and sustainable on its path of development, he stated.



He took the occasion to call on sectors, agencies, organisations, businesses, families, and individuals to proactively join tree-planting and afforestation movements, and green protection efforts, stressing that the work must ensure quality, practicality, and effectiveness, avoiding superficial or symbolic activities.



After beating a drum to kick off the tree-planting festival, the State President joined delegates, representatives of political and social organisations, and local residents in planting trees at a hill in Chi Lang district’s Chien Thang commune./.