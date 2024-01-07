State President hosts Lao Prime Minister in Hanoi

Thuong expressed his belief that the Lao PM's visit and co-chairing of the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee will create a new impetus for the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always give the highest priority to the Vietnam-Laos relations.

The leader hailed the important achievements that Lao people have gained under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the management of the Lao Government over the years, saying that he believes Laos will continue to reap greater successes during its socio-economic development cause, thus building a country of peace, independence, unity, democracy, and prosperity with a rising position in the region and the world.

For his part, the Lao guest highly valued outcomes of President Thuong's visit to Laos in April 2023, and lauded important attainments that Vietnam has achieved, describing them as a motivation for Laos in the country's development process.

He underlined that the Party, State and people of Laos always remember the whole-hearted support that Vietnam has given to Laos both in the past struggle for independence and the present national construction, defence, and development.

He spoke highly of Vietnamese businesses’ investment in Laos, which has positive contributions to the socio-economic development of Laos.

The two sides shared their pleasure at the strong and comprehensive growth of the Vietnam-Laos partnership across all areas over the years.

They agreed to continue maintaining visits and exchanges at high and all levels, while effectively implementing important agreements reached by the two Parties and countries, speeding up collaboration in the fields of security, defence, and diplomacy, and paying greater attention to education and popularisation of the close historical bond, loyalty and achievements of the special relations between Vietnam and Laos.

At the same time, they will promote cooperation in other fields such as economy, trade and investment, education-training, and tourism, with closer connections of tourism activities by optimising the Lao Tourism Year 2024 and the “One Journey-Three Destinations” programme.

Thuong stressed the need for the two sides to continue promoting the extremely sound political relations, and fostering coordination in realising plans and projects in order to bring practical benefits to the two peoples.

He pledged that Vietnam will continue to walk hand in hand with Laos to complete the country's international missions in 2024, thus contributing to enhancing the position and contributions of Laos to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

Thuong took the occasion to send his regards to LPRP General Secretary and Lao State President Thongloun Sisoulith and other senior leaders of Laos./.