State leader requests comprehensive restructuring of Defence Ministry

State President Luong Cuong on February 20 urged the Ministry of National Defence to take the lead in implementing the restructuring scheme based on the principle of one agency handles multiple tasks, and each task is assigned to only one body.

The State leader made this request during a working session with the ministry regarding the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 05-NQ/TW on the organisation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) for the 2021-2030 period and beyond.

Commending the ministry's efforts thus far, President Cuong highlighted that by the end of 2024, the military had largely met its restructuring goals ahead of schedule, with a more synchronised and efficient organisational structure.|

He emphasised the need to continue refining the military’s composition, ensuring a balanced force structure and avoiding overlaps in responsibilities.

The President called on the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to reassess Vietnam’s current situation in the face of rapid development and preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.

They should evaluate the global situation to propose strategic recommendations to ensure the continued implementation of Resolution 05-NQ/TW, he added.

President Cuong also requested the VPA to continue demonstrating strong performance in all areas of combat, work, and production, while ensuring the absolute leadership of the Party over the army.

Furthermore, he urged the military to take the lead in implementing the 12th Party Central Committee's Resolution 18-NQ/TW on streamlining the political system's organisational apparatus for greater efficiency.

In his report to the State leader on the VPA's progress in implementing Resolution 05, General Nguyen Tan Cuong, member of the Standing Board of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the VPA, and Deputy Minister of National Defence, emphasised the military’s commitment to building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern people’s army through a methodical and scientific restructuring process.

The ministry has dissolved and merged some units while establishing new ones to enhance efficiency, eliminating redundancies and reducing intermediate command levels.

Simultaneously, it has strengthened the construction of defence systems in military regions, developed provinces and centrally-run cities into solid defence areas, and increased personnel for newly established units, units responsible for training, and those on standby for combat readiness in key strategic areas, as well as border, sea, and island areas, General Cuong added./.