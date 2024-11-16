State leader meets with New Zealand's PM in Lima

State President Luong Cuong (R) meets with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon in Lima on November 15 (local time). Photo: VNA

State President Luong Cuong had a meeting with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon in Lima on November 15 (local time), while there to participate in the APEC 2024 Leaders’ Week in Peru.



Cuong affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and hopes to promote the strategic partnership with New Zealand, and thanked the New Zealand Government for its 1-million-NZD (585,615 USD) aid package to help Vietnam recover from the impacts of Typhoon Yagi.



The two sides shared their delight at the effectively and extensively growing strategic partnership between Vietnam and New Zealand towards the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 5th anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2025.



They agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, aiming for a two-trade target of USD 3 billion by 2026, with a larger goal set for the subsequent period.



Luxon noted that the recent high-level exchanges and contacts have helped increase political trust and open up new cooperation opportunities. He proposed that the two sides expand collaboration into areas such as climate change response, green economy, digital economy, and high-tech agriculture.



Emphasising that Vietnam is a priority partner for New Zealand in the region, the leader suggested that the two countries actively coordinate to develop a roadmap for elevating their relationship to new heights in the near future.



The two sides agreed to strengthen the exchange of views and stances and to promote coordination at important multilateral forums such as ASEAN mechanisms, the United Nations, and APEC. They also concurred to actively consider supporting each other’s candidacies at key international forums and organisations and to promote cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest.



Regarding the East Sea issue, both sides stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, as well as the need to settle disputes through peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).



Cuong confirmed that Vietnam welcomes the New Zealand PM's visit at an appropriate time at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh./.