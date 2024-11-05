Making news
State budget-related issues debated at NA’s eighth sitting
Legislators continue discussions at the hall on the implementation of the State budget in 2024, and the State budget estimates, and the central budget allocation plan for 2025 on November 5 as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing eighth session.
The NA deputies focus their debate on the 2025-2027 State financial-budget plan, the implementation of the public investment plan from the State budget in 2024, and the projected public investment plan from the State budget for 2025; the implementation of the financial plan for 2024 and the projected financial plan for 2025 of off-budget State financial funds managed by central authorities; and certain matters related to adjustments and supplements to the State budget estimates. Government members provided explanations, clarifying several issues raised by NA deputies.
They also look into the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Officers of the Vietnam People’s Army. The Minister of National Defence will give explanations, clarifying several issues raised by NA deputies.
In their afternoon sitting, the lawmakers will hear a report on explanations and opinions on revisions to the draft Law on Geology and Minerals; debate at the hall certain issues with differing opinions of this bill. Representatives of the agencies submitting and presiding over the appraisal of the draft Law will provide explanations, clarifying several issues questioned by NA deputies./.