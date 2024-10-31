Making news
Sole foreign recipient of Party-building award promotes Vietnam's socialism in Italy
At their meeting, Hung highlighted Bonilauri's role as the sole foreign awardee this year, with the sides recalling the memorable journey of the Italian publishing house’s translation and publication of a book by late Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. The book discusses some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam.
Bonilauri told the diplomat that the publisher plans to further promote awareness of Vietnam in Italy via new publications that provide Italian readers with a comprehensive understanding of the Southeast Asian nation’s contemporary transitions and challenges.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, he shared a profound surge of emotion and responsibility while translating the late Party Chief’s book, describing them as an immense admiration for the Vietnamese leader and a commitment to help the Italian public understand his ideas.
Bonilauri held that Vietnam's form of socialism offers a relevant, adaptable approach to face the challenges of the 21st century. Given growing inequalities and complex global challenges, its experiences present valuable insights for other nations.
Since its release, the book with insights into Vietnam’s socio-political evolution has sparked interest among Italian readers, including academics, students, and entrepreneurs alike. According to the translator, it helps readers understand Vietnam’s profound economic and societal shifts./.