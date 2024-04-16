Soc Trang active in popularise anti-IUU fishing regulations

Fishermen in Soc Trang are presented with 100 national flags and 50 lifebuoys at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have coordinated closely to popularise regulations to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing among the local fishermen.

On April 15, the Trung Binh Border Post based in Tran De district, the Fisheries Sub-Department, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Soc Trang jointly held a conference on anti-IUU fishing rules for nearly 100 local fishermen as well as captains and vessel owners in the district.



At the event, participants were updated on the European Commission (EC)’s regulations on fishing, the impacts of the EC’s yellow card warning against Vietnamese seafood exports, as well as the Prime Minister’s directions on urgent tasks and measures to remove the warning, along with legal regulations regarding fisheries.



They also received guidance on processing procedures to make port enter and exit registration on the fishing vessel management system.



According to leaders of the Soc Trang Border Guard Command, the activity aims to enhance local fishermen’s awareness and sense of responsibility on legal fishing activities, while calling for the engagement of all sectors and localities in encouraging fishermen to strictly implement fisheries regulations.



Alongside, the popularisation of laws and policies also helps mobilise the engagement of fishermen in protecting the national sovereignty over seas and islands in the new situation.



On the occasion, 100 national flags and 50 lifebuoys were presented to local fishermen./.