Singaporean leaders appreciate Vietnamese community’s contributions

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (fourth from right) meets with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (fourth from left) as part of the Chingay Parade. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Deputy PM Heng Swee Keat have applauded contributions by the Vietnamese community to the city state while meeting with visiting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs.

Hang led a delegation of the committee on a working visit to Singapore from February 6 to 8, during which they took part in the traditional Chingay Parade.

The two leaders of Singapore highly valued the Vietnamese community’s first-ever participation in the festival, which they said reflects the Vietnamese Government and Foreign Ministry’s attention to this event.

Noting the Vietnamese community’s growth and contributions to Singapore, they consider the community as an important bridge linking the two countries.

Hang, for her part, thanked the Singaporean Government for providing conditions for Vietnamese people here to bring into play their strengths, helping promote the two countries’ strategic partnership.

During the trip, the Deputy Minister also had a meeting with Desmond Choo, member of parliament, member of the People’s Action Party (PAP) Central Executive Committee and Mayor of North East District, which is home to a large number of Vietnamese people.

She underlined the unceasing development of the Vietnam – Singapore strategic partnership, of which people-to-people diplomacy is an important pillar. She called on the district administration to continue creating conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work there.

Meanwhile, Desmond Choo highlighted the bilateral cooperation potential, affirming the growing role and stature of the Vietnamese people in Singapore, including North East District.

The two officials shared the viewpoint on people-centred digital transformation, public administrative services, and sustainable development. They discussed ways to promote the practical engagement and contributions by the Vietnamese community, especially the second- and third-generation people, to Singapore’s social development to help reinforce and elevate the two countries’ friendship.

They also agreed to support the Vietnamese Embassy to hold meaningful activities in 2025, when Singapore marks 60 years of its independence and Vietnam celebrates its 80th founding anniversary.

On this occasion, Deputy Minister Hang had a working session with the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore.

At a meeting with Vietnamese intellectuals who are working in various sectors in the host country, she underlined the Party and State’s special attention to OVs, an integral part and considerable resource of Vietnam, especially when strategies are being implemented to make breakthroughs in socio-economic development driven by science, technology, and innovation. She called for the OV intellectuals’ proposals, noting the Party and State are always open to their opinions to realise development aspirations.

As part of the trip, the Vietnamese delegation also visited the headquarters of Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd, talked to some Vietnamese experts working there, and met with Andrew Ure, Managing Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Southeast Asia at Google Asia Pacific.

Hang suggested Google create opportunities for more Vietnamese people to receive training and work at the firm around the world, and agreed to enhance cooperation with important partners like Google./.