Severe floods cause heavy losses, entire political system joins in recovery efforts

Flood water on Bui river (Photo: VNA)

Up to 201 people have been reported dead or missing, including 143 confirmed dead and 58 missing due to Typhoon Yagi and subsequent floods by September 11 morning, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.

The hardest-hit provinces include Yen Bai with 40 deaths, Cao Bang with 29 dead and 23 missing persons, and Lao Cai with 45 dead and 21 missing people. Many people are still unaccounted for due to flash floods and landslides.

Authorities in Lao Cai are intensifying search efforts to locate residents missing after a devastating flash flood hit Lang Nu village in Phuc Khanh commune of Bao Yen district. The disaster, triggered by heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi, caused widespread destruction in the region, sweeping away homes and damaging infrastructure.

On September 10, the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee launched a campaign calling for donations to help affected residents. At the launching ceremony, over 407 billion VND (nearly 17 million USD) was raised from organisations and individuals, and the amount has continued to increase.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a meeting on September 9 to direct the settlement of the aftermaths of of floods and map out plans to cope with floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued five official dispatches since the storm hit the northern region, prioritising the safety of lives and property. The latest official dispatch emphasises the search for missing persons, providing free medical care for the injured, and ensuring that no one lacks food, shelters, or necessities.

The government has allocated 200 tonnes of rice from the national reserve and additional funds to 14 affected provinces to help stabilise local people's lives after the disaster. All relevant ministries and local authorities are working to address the damage, conduct search and rescue operations, and restore essential services./.