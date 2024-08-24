Second durian festival to honour growers, promote sustainable development

The second Krong Pak durian festival will be held from August 31 to September 2 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, aiming to honour durian growers, attract investment and promote the development of a sustainable durian ecosystem.

Themed "Krong Pak durian - development and integration", the festival will comprise 12 main activities, including a race for public health, a street festival, an ethnic cultural - culinary festival, an Ao Dai parade and ethnic costume performance.

A workshop on building and developing a sustainable durian ecosystem will be held within the framework of the upcoming festival, along with a fair introducing potential One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme items and agricultural products, and a competition for outstanding durian farmers. Visitors to the event can join tours and taste durian in local gardens.A highlight of this year’s event will be the appearance of a fabric dragon with a length of 120 metres printed with durian images. The district has registered to set a record for the dragon as the longest of its kind in Vietnam.Krong Pak, which houses 7,157 hectares of durian, is considered the durian capital of Dak Lak province.

The festival is an important event for both locality and farmers as it is expected to promote the sustainable development of the durian industry, associated with tourism development and cultural preservation, according to Ngo Thi Minh Trinh, Vice Chairman of the district People's Committee./.