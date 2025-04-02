Sci-tech breakthroughs needed to drive national growth: Party leader

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Developing science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation is an imperative choice and the only path to drive the country's development and improve people's living standards, said Party General Secretary To Lam on April 1.

At a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat providing input to a specialised report regarding breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation in Hanoi, the Party chief noted this is a specific activity affirming a high determination of the Party and State to successfully implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on December 22, 2024, on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.



He stressed that for effective implementation of the resolution, Politburo and Secretariat members must take the lead in updating knowledge in these rapidly evolving and complex fields.



The fields must be promoted to reach two major goals of better social governance and labour productivity improvement, he noted.



Holding that the private sector has shown a stronger performance in the process, he stressed the importance of closely following real-world developments to broaden strategic approaches.

The meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Politburo and Secretariat provides input to a specialised report regarding breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. (Photo: VNA

At the meeting, participants contributed their ideas to complete the report.



General Secretary Lam said that the report is significant as it brings about a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Resolution No. 57, and asked the Government to fully absorb the opinions and refine the report and submit it to the upcoming 11th plenary of the 13th Party Central Committee on schedule.



The report, he stated, must focus on the latest global trends in science, technology, digital transformation, and innovation while identifying specific challenges and proposing actionable solutions in order to reach unity in thinking and action to mobilise the collective strength of the entire political system.



The leader assigned the Party Central Committee’s Office, the standing body of the Central Steering Committee on Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, to summarise all feedback given at this meeting and advise the Party on plans and programmes to effectively implement Resolution No. 57./.