School fees to be waived for all public school students nationwide

Students from kindergarten to high school in the public school system nationwide will be exempt from tuition fees from the start of the next school year. (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo has decided to waive all tuition fees for students from kindergarten to high school in the public school system nationwide.

This policy will take effect from the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year.

The decision was made after the Politburo reviewed the government's report on financial balance capabilities during and after the streamlining of the political system's organisational structure at the Poliburo's meeting on February 28 evaluating the initial results of the implementation of the Party Central Committee's Resolution No. 18. The resolution focuses on continuing to reform, restructure, and streamline the political system for more effective and efficient operations.

The Politburo has assigned the Government’s Party Committee to direct the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Finance, relevant ministries, sectors and local authorities to strictly implement this decision.

Previously, several localities had already implemented the tuition-free policy for students in the public school system./.