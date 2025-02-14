Samsung Vietnam leader honoured for contributing to Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (right) awards the For the Cause of Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs insignia to General Director of Samsung Vietnam Choi Joo Ho on February 13. (Photo: VNA)

Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu on February 13 presented the For the Cause of Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs insignia to Choi Joo Ho, General Director of Samsung Vietnam, in recognition of his contributions to strengthening cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Speaking at the ceremony, Vu commended Choi for his efforts in expanding Samsung’s investment in Vietnam, which has significantly contributed to the country’s socio-economic development. He highlighted Samsung’s pivotal role in the electronics industry, creating jobs for hundreds of thousands of workers.



The Deputy FM also emphasised that Samsung’s strategic expansion of high-tech investment in Vietnam will play a crucial role in advancing the country’s key socio-economic development goals in the years ahead.

For his part, Choi reaffirmed Samsung Vietnam’s commitment to working closely with the Vietnamese government in investment cooperation, innovation, and human resources development, further strengthening the partnership between the two nations./.