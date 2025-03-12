Saint Petersburg names square after President Ho Chi Minh

A Vietnamese delegation lays flowers at the Ho Chi Minh Monument in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo: VNA)

Governor of Saint Petersburg Aleksander Beglov has signed a decree naming a square in the northern part of Russia’s second-largest city after President Ho Chi Minh.

Accordingly, an unnamed square on Prosveshcheniya Avenue, near building No. 15 in Vyborg district, will now be called "Ho Chi Minh Square" in honour of the great Vietnamese revolutionary leader. The name also reflects the city's close ties with its sister city, Ho Chi Minh City.

The square is located next to Ho Chi Minh Street, which was named in 1978, and near the Ho Chi Minh Monument, inaugurated in 2023 to mark the 100th anniversary of the leader’s first arrival in Russia.

With this decision, Saint Petersburg now features a prominent complex dedicated to Vietnam’s first President, including Ho Chi Minh Street, Ho Chi Minh Square, and the Ho Chi Minh Monument.

As the sister city of Ho Chi Minh City, Saint Petersburg has fostered strong cooperation with Vietnam across various fields, including economy, trade, culture, tourism, and education./.