Safe nuclear power development essential for clean energy frontier: Japanese expert
Vietnam needs to acquire technologies to ensure the safe management of nuclear power plants, and establish an appropriate financial mechanism to secure the substantial initial investment capital for the plan, according to Hisanori Nei, Professor Emeritus of the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies of Japan.
In an interview granted to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Japan on December 25, Nei, who is an expert on energy and nuclear safety policy, provided an assessment of Vietnam's policy on nuclear power development as a stable energy source.
He emphasised the importance of ensuring safety in operating nuclear power plants and securing sufficient investment for the scheme, saying that Vietnam can partner with Japan in this field.
The Japanese expert said nuclear energy is essential for achieving the global carbon neutrality goal.
There is an increasing international consensus in global media that suggests there is no alternative but to rely on nuclear energy, especially considering the instability of other renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, he said.
In response to concerns about nuclear safety, Japan has implemented regulations based on international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other organisations, he said, adding that his country has also drawn valuable lessons from the Fukushima disaster, strengthening its electricity supply from external sources.
Nei expressed support for the 2022 report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which states that nuclear energy is the most cost-effective decarbonisation source among current commercial technologies as the world moves towards achieving carbon neutrality. He stressed that nuclear power offers significant advantages as a clean energy source.
He also stated that nuclear energy not only contributes to Japan's energy supply but also plays a key role in the global energy supply through Japan's nuclear power generation technology and supply chain./.