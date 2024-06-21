Russian President wraps up state visit to Vietnam

President Vladimir Putin and a high-ranking delegation of Russia left Hanoi on June 20 night, wrapping up their two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

During his trip to Vietnam, President Putin laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi and laid wreaths in commemoration of fallen combatants at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs.

The Russian leader was formally welcomed in a solemn ceremony at the Presidential Palace, with the highest protocol for a head of state.

While in the country, President Putin held talks with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President To Lam, and met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.



Party chief Trong spoke highly of President Putin's fifth visit to Vietnam, noting its significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia, and paves the way for the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations next year.

He congratulated President Putin on his re-election, stressing that the high number of votes reflected the Russian people’s trust in his leadership.

The Party leader expressed Vietnam’s gratitude for the support provided by the former Soviet Union and Russia nowadays, during the past struggle for national independence and reunification, and the ongoing process of national construction and defence. He reiterated that Vietnam treasures its traditional relationship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, considering it a top priority in the Southeast Asian country's foreign policy.

Vietnam supports Russia's active role in the international community and its "Look East" policy, believing that a peaceful, independent, strong Vietnam with growing prestige aligns with Russia's long-term interests in the Asia-Pacific and the world, he said.

The Party General Secretary talked about Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external ties, including the strengthening of relations with neighbouring countries, and enhancing and deepening bilateral cooperation with strategic partners, comprehensive partners and other important partners. He also reiterated Vietnam's adherence to the "four nos" defence policy.

The host expressed his hope that President Putin and Russia would continue to strongly support the maintenance of peace, stability, security, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, Vietnam's legitimate rights and interests and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the enforcement of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and the early finalisation of a effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

President Putin underscored that Vietnam is a trusted friend and partner of Russia and that their relationship has stood the test of time. Developing the sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership is a priority in Russia's Asia-Pacific foreign policy, he stated with confidence in new momentum that his visit would inject into bilateral relations.

Expressing delight at progress made in the ties, the leaders agreed to give boost to mutual understanding and trust via promoting all-level visits and exchanges through the Party, State, and parliamentary channels. They said they are committed to strengthening cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science-technology, and defence-security and will work together to resolve existing challenges in accordance with international law and the specific conditions of each country.

In the energy and oil-gas sectors, both sides agreed to facilitate efficient implementation of existing projects and to expand investment initiatives involving national oil and gas companies from the two countries.

They concurred to boost joint work in key areas such as agriculture, education and training, culture, tourism, people-to-people and locality-to-locality exchanges. They acknowledged the significant contributions of the Vietnamese community in Russia, which serves as an important bridge for bilateral relations.

On the occasion, Vietnam and Russia issued a joint statement to deepen their comprehensive strategic partnership based on the achievements of the three-decade implementation of their Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations. The statement praised the significant accomplishments in bilateral relations, affirmed principles, and outlined directions to enhance and fortify bilateral cooperation, traditional friendship, and comprehensive strategic partnership serving the long-term benefits for their people as well as global and regional peace, security, and sustainable development.

As part of the visit, the Vietnamese and Russian presidents shared a warm meeting with leaders of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association and generations of Vietnamese alumni who studied in Russia. President Lam hosted a state banquet in honour of his counterpart.

Earlier, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of bilateral cooperation agreements in various fields including education, transport, justice, customs, finance, and science-technology./.