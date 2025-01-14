Russian PM arrives in Hanoi, beginning two-day official visit to Vietnam

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin (C) arrives in Hanoi in the early morning of January 14, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin arrived in Hanoi in the early morning of January 14, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Russian delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister – Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, and Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Bezdetko Gennady Stepanovich.

PM Mishustin is accompanied by Deputy PM Overchuk Alexey Logvinovich, Deputy PM Chernyshenko Dmitry Nikolaevich, who is also Chairman of the Russian Sub-committee of the Russia-Vietnam Intergovernmental Committee for Trade - Economic and Scientific - Technical Cooperation, and several ministers and officials.

This is the first visit of PM Mishustin to Vietnam, aimed at strengthening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and preparing for important activities in the bilateral relationship this year.

It demonstrates that both countries value their traditional friendship and are committed to further consolidating and enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Russia has affirmed Vietnam as a reliable partner and an important priority in its “Look East” policy, while Vietnam consistently regards Russia as one of top priorities in its foreign policy.

The trip reaffirms the strong commitment of both sides to maintaining and advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, making it more intensive, substantive, and effective. It will also provide an opportunity for Vietnamese and Russian leaders to discuss, and reach consensus on important issues, while outlining future strategic orientations, and clearly defining key areas of cooperation, spanning from economy, trade, energy, and science -technology, to education, culture, and defence-security.

The two sides will look into existing obstacles to bilateral cooperation and progress on key cooperative projects in energy, industry, and other fields. They will also map out solutions to expand cooperation in potential areas, creating momentum to further foster the bilateral relations./.