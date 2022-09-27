Rice aid to be delivered to the needy in Soc Trang, Nghe An

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on September 26 signed a decision to supply rice from the national reserves for southern Soc Trang and central Nghe An provinces to assist needy people in the between-crop period of 2022.



Accordingly, Soc Trang will be provided with 208.5 tonnes of rice and Nghe An 693.525 tonnes.



The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs are assigned to carry out implementation measures. Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the two provinces are in charge of properly receiving and allocating the aid in a timely manner, according to the decision./.