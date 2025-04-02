Rice aid approved for three localities during lean season

People receive rice support from the Government. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

More than 1,450 tonnes of rice from the national reserves will be allocated to three northern provinces to support local people in light of the lean season in 2025.

Under Decision 693/QD-TTg, recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc, Lang Son province will get over 219 tonnes of rice, Lai Chau 387 tonnes and Dien Bien 846 tonnes.

The Ministries of Finance, and Health have been assigned to oversee rice allocation and make reports on the work.

Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the three localities are responsible for providing support for the needy in a timely manner and in line with regulations./.